New food hall in Delray Beach opens to rave reviews

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Daniel Diaz is cooking up a tasty burger. He said, finally after nearly three years.

"Dad's Favorite Burgers and Pies" is open for business at the new "Delray Beach Market" on 3rd Avenue.

"It's been a real hands-on interactive process. Being involved in kitchen plans and design all leading up to this point," he said.

The Delray Beach Market is the largest food hall in Florida at 150,000 square feet. The market is home to 27 food vendors, a basement with a lounge, and a food presentation kitchen for classes.

Part owner, Jordana Jarjura, said some of the vendors were chefs who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been really an amazing thing as we move through this pandemic to give an opportunity for some of these chefs," she said.

It appears the place is a hit.

"This place is remarkable," one woman said.

On top of that, the hall has created 250 permanent jobs.

"We're having a difficult time hiring. Anyone looking for a job, please come. Our vendors are all hiring," Jarjura said.

She said the number of jobs created is pretty good for a project this size as South Florida looks to add jobs.

Meanwhile, back at Dad's Favorite Burgers and Pies, Diaz said he's thankful for the opportunity.

"Just to be here is an immense blessing," he said.

