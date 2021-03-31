Menu

Mass vaccination site in West Palm Beach can give 1,000 doses a day

Posted at 6:19 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 06:19:56-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Final preparations are underway for a mass vaccination site in West Palm Beach.

The long-term site launches Thursday at Gaines Park inside the Mary V. McDonald Wilson Center at Gaines Park. It's located at 1501 N. Australian Avenue,

The site will be open Thursday through Saturday each week through July. It will have the capacity to distribute 1000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Shots will be administered by firefighters with the West Palm Beach Fire Department.

The site is available to all Floridians who meet current state guidelines.

Mayor Keith James said the site will help expand access to those living in minority communities and areas hit hard by the pandemic.

"It is not lost on me, kind of the parallel between COVID when it first hit and the impact on communities of color to get tested and certainly in the early stages of the vaccine the inability in communities of color to get vaccines," James said

To make an appointment you can call (561) 200-3687 or click here.

