Martin County schools will return to 100% traditional learning in fall

Currently, more than 80% have returned to brick-and-mortar setting
Students in Martin County will all return to traditional learning in the fall. On Tuesday, school board members decided to take Superintendent Dr. John Millay's recommendation to return to brick and mortar.
Martin County School District sign
Posted at 9:37 PM, Apr 20, 2021
STUART, Fla. — Students in Martin County will all return to traditional learning in the fall.

School board members on Tuesday decided to take Superintendent Dr. John Millay's recommendation to return to brick-and-mortar classrooms.

"I am in favor of traditional learning, just not with masks," said Shannon Aprile, a parent. "I think it should be voluntary."

Millay said, currently, more than 80% of students have returned to campus.

"Knowing that the traditional model has proven so successful, that was always the plan eventually to get back to this traditional approach," said Millay.

Millay said a decision requiring students to wear masks will be made at a later date.

"If this is what it's going to be like in August, same circumstances, my kids will not be attending in class in person," said Mike Provenzano, another parent.

"We want kids to be safe," said Millay. "We want our staff to be safe and, like I said, it's about four months away, so we're going to take that under advisement right now."

School board members advised Millay to come up with a plan for students who will have to quarantine without a digital option.

"I'm all about choice," said Provenzano. "Let's have a choice. Let people make their own decisions. Let's have personal responsibility and accountability."

