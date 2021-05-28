Martin County offering Pfizer vaccine at Treasure Coast Square Mall in effort to get teens vaccinated

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Health will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine for the first time at the Treasure Coast Square Mall in Jensen Beach.

The new opportunity signals the latest effort from the county to get more students vaccinated on the Treasure Coast.

Since August, hundreds of students have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the Martin County School District's dashboard, there has been a total of 308 confirmed cases among students.

Martin County Health Department Spokesperson, Renay Rouse said the goal is to help reduce those numbers and help protect families ahead of the summer travel season.

"As our community and country has opened people want to get out and about and to do that safely, its best to get vaccinated. The vaccine is plentiful in the community, in the state, and in the country and we want people to take advantage of that," said Rouse.

From Wednesday, May 26 throuh Saturday, May 28, Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the mall between Ruby Tuesday and Forever 21. First doses will be given from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All second dose shots will be administered on Saturday June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mall is located at 3174 NW Federal Hwy Jensen Beach, FL 34957.

Those who are 17 and younger must come with a parent or guardian and fill out the vaccine screening and consent form.

For more information on the vaccine clinic, click here.