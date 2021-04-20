Lion Country Safari to host job fair Thursday

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Lion Country Safari is looking to hire!
The animal statuary is holding a job fair Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their event pavilion.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
They are looking to fill multiple positions including parking attendants, retail workers, lifeguards and guest services.
Both full-time and part-time positions are available.
