Lion Country Safari to host job fair Thursday

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Lion Country Safari is looking to hire!

The animal statuary is holding a job fair Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their event pavilion.

They are looking to fill multiple positions including parking attendants, retail workers, lifeguards and guest services.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

