Lion Country Safari to host job fair Thursday

Full-time, part-time positions available
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:10:01-04

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Lion Country Safari is looking to hire!

The animal statuary is holding a job fair Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their event pavilion.

They are looking to fill multiple positions including parking attendants, retail workers, lifeguards and guest services.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

Click here to view the available jobs at the safari park, and learn how to apply.

