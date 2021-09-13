Kohl's seeking to hire 90,000 seasonal workers for holidays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A major retail chain is hiring thousands of seasonal workers for the holidays.

Kohl's is hosting two national hiring events on Sept. 16-18 and Oct. 21-23 at all stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

The retailer said they plan to hire 90,000 employees for the busy holiday shopping season.

"Our seasonal hiring plans this year are on par with goals over the last few years as we continue to see consumer demand in store and through our digital channels including Kohls.com and the Kohl’s App," said Marc Chini, Kohl's chief people officer.

Workers will be eligible for bonuses ranging from $100 to $400 for working through the holidays.

