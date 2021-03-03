Job fair for recent nursing graduates promises signing bonus in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The St. Mary's Medical Center and The Palm Beach Children’s Hospital is holding a job fair for recent nursing graduates on Wednesday.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

"This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet one on one with hiring staff and learn about the wide variety of job opportunities available," Chief Nursing Officer, Ruth Schwarzkopf said.

The event has advertised a $5,000 sign-on bonus to their new employees.

"We want staff that care about the patients that they're taking care of. That human interaction is so important for us to have patients when they leave that they feel like they've been cared about not just for,” Schwarzkopf added.

Interested candidates will need to wear a face mask, bring a resumè and dress professionally.

You must also register ahead of time to attend. For more information, click here.

