IRS launches tool to track your stimulus check

The IRS has relaunched its online to help you keep track of your next stimulus check.

The "Get My Payment Tool" can be accessed using a smartphone, tablet and computer.

Once you log on, you'll be asked to type in your social security or tax ID number, along with your address.

After you submit your information, you'll be prompted with the date that your payment is expected to arrive.

If you try to log on and you're prompted with "payment status not available," it could mean your check hasn't been processed yet or the IRS doesn't have enough information to send your payment.

The online tool will be updated once a day.

It's important to note those who have their direct deposit set up with the IRS will receive priority.

Afterwards paper checks and pre-paid debit cards will be mailed out to those who qualify.

To access the online tool, click here.