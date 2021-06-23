Indian River County construction company hiring as industry booms

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County is growing. The county’s Economic Development Agency says manufacturing, health care, transportation and technical services are just some of the targeted industries improving quality of life. But more people means impacts to infrastructure and roadways.

For nine years Gregory Graham has encouraged drivers to stop at Nino's Corner Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and State Road 60 in Vero Beach.

“I get no breaks,” said Graham. “I’m busy with a capital ‘B’.”

But he’s not alone, he’s surrounded by construction and workers with Timothy Rose Contracting. “We’re not building a house out here — we’re building a pretty sizable project it takes time. I just ask people to bear with us and it’s going to get done.”

His company is responsible for widening the roadways, installing turn lanes and adding miles of wheelchair accessible sidewalks both in Vero Beach and at a half dozen other projects in Indian river, Saint Lucie and Brevard Counties.

”We’re extremely busy and as far as infrastructure growth goes we have anywhere between 18-months and two years of projected work to be done,” said Kevin Schroth, Timothy Rose Contracting concrete foreman. “So we don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.”

And that equates to jobs: Pipe crews, grade crews, concrete crews, laborers and heavy equipment operators.

”I mean we will pay you to teach you,” Schroth said.

Anyone 18 and up can apply. Timothy Rose Contracting offers health and dental plans and a matching 401k. To learn more about openings, click here.

