Food Truck Fridays returns to Tradition after yearlong COVID-19 shutdown

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In Tradition, residents and business owners alike are beginning to return to a sense of normalcy.

Food Truck Fridays has returned after being forced to shut down nearly one year ago due to COVID-19.

"It's a sense of normalcy. It's encouraging," said Marsha Cummings, Lifestyle Director at Tradition. "The food truck vendors are anxious to come back."

Friday was the first time the event was held since the beginning of 2020.

"They were struggling," said Cummings. "Very few food trucks had any business at all over the last year."

Cummings said residents were also pushing for the gourmet trucks to return.

"We're really excited for this," said resident Linda Allen. "I always give a tip. I know that they need the support."

At the event were 15 different trucks that served a variety of foods ranging from hibachi-style chicken and rice to lobster rolls and Philly cheesesteaks.

"We're expecting the first and the third Fridays to be back like it used to be, you know, really the end of '19, in the very beginning of 2020," said Cummings.