Delray Beach begins scheduling more city events, 'optimistic' about rebounding from pandemic

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Nearly all events at this time last year were being canceled due to concerns for the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic.

However, officials with the city of Delray Beach say they are now starting to put more activities on their calendar as they find ways to work with CDC guidelines.

"We are kind of dipping our toes back in the water," said special events administrator Nan Krushinski.

She said they are working around COVID-19 restrictions, which is good news for Avalon Gallery owner Mavis Benson.

Mavis Benson is hopeful that with more events starting up it will mean more foot traffic for businesses.

Benson said last year was difficult when the St. Patrick's Day parade, Fourth of July and the holiday tree lighting events were all canceled.

"We have always been a fan of our downtown events but more so now," Benson said.

The city and the Downtown Development Authority have some events lined up on the calendar that included a virtual St. Patrick's Day event last week.

"We are moving forward and being optimistic about what the season will hold," Krushinski said.

Nan Krushinski says the Delray Beach community can expect to see more events scheduled this spring.

She said this weekend they are hosting a pop-up photoshoot with an Easter theme for anyone to come takes photos at Barwick Park.

Benson, who works with the DDA, said Savor the Avenue will be back this year, a one-night event that in the past hosted hundreds of people.

"It will be laid out totally different," Benson said.

She adds there is one event she and other business owners are hoping happens.

"The main thing they are looking forward to they would love to see is our fourth of July perhaps the kick-off for the season," Benson said.

Krushinski said there are some early plans for the Fourth of July.

"We are getting creative on this one," Krushinski said.