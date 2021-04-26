Watch

Delivery Dudes seeks to hire 200 new contract drivers

Drivers can make up to $30 an hour, company says
Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 26, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach-based food delivery company announced Monday they are seeking to hire 200 new contract drivers.

Delivery Dudes said the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately.

Requirements to apply include a valid driver's license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Drivers must be 18 years or older.

The company said some drivers can make up to $30 an hour, and they keep 100 percent of their tips.

Delivery Dudes serves Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter.

