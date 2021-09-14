Alpert Jewish Family Service providing resources to prevent suicide

BOCA RATON, Fla. — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the Alpert Jewish Family Services is making sure those who need help have access to the resources they need.

Alpert JFS representatives said they use this month to spread hope and distribute vital information to discuss suicide prevention.

Their community outreach department is comprised of experienced clinicians who facilitate free weekly and monthly support groups.

They also provide mental health first aid training several times a year where participants learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of suicide.

"It teaches specifics about what is mental illness, basic signs and symptoms, what is addiction. How do we respond to somebody who might be experiencing a crisis? How to approach somebody?" said Dr. Elaine Rotenberg, an Alpert JFS clinical psychologist.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis call 911 or the mobile crisis line at 561-637-2102.

Individuals can also call National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255 or text "HOME" to 741741 for further support and resources regarding suicide.

"The goal is to have a healthier more responsible community to save lives, which mental health first aid does, and to get people connected to resources," Rotenberg said.

