Watch

Rebound

Actions

Event focuses on health challenges facing Florida farmworkers amid pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Cody Jackson
In this March 24, 2021 photo, farmworkers load a truck with tomatoes harvested at a farm in Delray Beach, Fla.
Delray Beach farmworkers, March 24, 2021
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 11:32:23-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A virtual forum will be held Tuesday to discuss the health and safety challenges facing Florida farmworkers during the ongoing pandemic.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Managing the Pressure

The event will detail the difficulties that farmworkers in Florida and the Southeast encounter and the policy solutions needed to protect them.

The Farmworker Association of Florida, the Guatemalan Maya Center and the American Friends Service Committee are hosting Tuesday's discussion.

Panelists who are scheduled to attend the forum include:

  • Alina Alonso, MD, of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County
  • Roxana Chicas, PhD, RN, Assistant Professor at the Nell Woodruff-Hodgson School of Nursing at Emory University
  • Dr. Ruth Martinez of Marsoni Foundation and the Mexican Consulate in Miami
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast