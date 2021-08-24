Event focuses on health challenges facing Florida farmworkers amid pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A virtual forum will be held Tuesday to discuss the health and safety challenges facing Florida farmworkers during the ongoing pandemic.

The event will detail the difficulties that farmworkers in Florida and the Southeast encounter and the policy solutions needed to protect them.

The Farmworker Association of Florida, the Guatemalan Maya Center and the American Friends Service Committee are hosting Tuesday's discussion.

Panelists who are scheduled to attend the forum include: