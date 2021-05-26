'Construction is booming' and Mattamy Homes hiring in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Realtors reports home sales remain strong, last month single family home sales rose 23-percent, compared to last year. In places like St. Lucie County there’s limited inventory and a demand to built.

It’s a buyers market in southwest Saint Lucie County and Mattamy Homes, the largest privately held homebuilder in North America is on deadline building inventory.

”Construction is booming and we need people,” said Steven Dassa, Mattamy Homes vice-president of operations. “And more so in Tradition — in Port St. Lucie the third fastest growing community in the country.”

Approximately 172 homes being are being built in the Manderlie community. A 55-and over community is next, followed by eight others.

”Different ages from young to older communities,” said Brian Price, Mattamy Homes warranty manager.

The company says they’re also seeing more customers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties take advantage of upwards of 40-percent off housing costs, which equates to jobs from architecture to construction and accounting.

”We need trades people, plumbers, electricians. The roofer and concrete masons,” Dassa said. “And then we need the managers to take care of them and to schedule them and to get them paid properly on time.”

Dassa says as these properties expand — so will the positions.

“We’ll need construction managers, new home consultants and warranty technicians,” he said.

Mattamy Homes says they’ve secured building 10,000 homes in the St. Lucie County market alone. To learn more about job opportunities, click here.