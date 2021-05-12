Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, PBC hiring in all areas

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine has changed a lot of things but somethings just haven’t.

“When the pandemic struck marriage licenses shot up — everybody wanted to get married in Palm Beach County and outside of Palm Beach County,” said Lisa Spann, Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller's Office code operations supervisor. “It is a busy office.”

According Spann, they haven’t slowed yet. From issuing marriage licenses to maintaining court documents, records and the treasury, the approximately 650 employees within the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office help keep the county running and as the county rebounds the county’s protector of public records and taxpayer dollars said his office is actively seeking help.

”Starting around February when the courts to reopen more, jury trials started — we started to see an uptick,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “Also we have a pending eviction crisis on our hands.”

This week the Clerk is hosting a first-ever virtual job fair. Career opportunities are available in all areas of the organization to include customer service reps, court and official records specialists, courtroom administrators and financial specialists.

”We have over 1,000 different statutory duties,” Abruzzo said. “Most people actually interact with our office and don’t even know it.”

The virtual career fair happens May 13 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and you do have to register. You can register here.

To learn more about career opportunities and benefits packages visit, click here.

