City of Stuart job fair helps get residents back to work, employers fill open positions

STUART, Fla. — More and more employers are looking to fill open positions as South Florida rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the City of Stuart and Career Source Research Coast held a job fair for residents looking to get back to work.

"Just looking for a change and a new start," said Scott Stringl, a job seeker.

Inside the event were twenty-six employers from a variety of industries.

"It's nice to have that in-person contact and you get to meet them and shake their hand," said Strigl.

Strigl said it was a great change of pace from virtual job hunting during the pandemic.

"I'm glad I came out," said Strigl. "It was a great opportunity. I got some good leads and hopefully, it works out for me."

On the other side of the interview was Dustin Spadavecchia who is hiring for his new restaurant in Sewall's Point called Stringers.

"We're looking to fill line cooks, dishwashers, hostesses, food runners, bussers, bartenders," said Spadavecchia.

The new tavern and oyster bar is set to open its doors in two weeks.

"The biggest position that we're looking to fill that been the biggest struggle has been the kitchen staff," said Spadavecchia. "Hiring line cooks, especially for the new restaurant, it's been a challenge."

"I know employers are desperately looking for talent," said Victor Melendez with Career Source Research Coast. "Hospitality and construction are the two main sectors that are looking for people."

Melendez said there will be another job fair on May 20 in Port St. Lucie.

"We've hired a few more people," said Spadavecchia. "We're getting just a touch closer to where we need to be."

