City of Port St Lucie set to host job fair as Treasure Coast businesses struggle to find workers

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Many Treasure Coast employers are having trouble hiring workers as business returns to normal.

"Ever since we returned from COVID, we've had a little bit of trouble hiring," said Laurrie Wood, General Manager at District Table and Bar. "There hasn't been a huge labor pool."

To help with the need, the City of Port St Lucie alongside Career Source Research Coast is hosting a virtual job fair on Thursday, May 20.

Over 100 employers have signed up to hire staff.

"It's been difficult keeping up with our season due to our shortage and staff," said Wood. "Everywhere you go, there's help wanted on the signs. Like every single place that you go."

"Normally, in the summer certain industries would slow down but what we've noticed is that that's no longer the case," said Marcelo Dossantos, VP of Strategic Initiatives at Career Source Research Coast. "There is a need for talent, and I think it's happening year-round."

Dossantos said the current unemployment rate on the Treasure Coast is 4.9% and that there are over 14,000 residents without jobs.

He said service industries and those involved with manufacturing and distribution are in the greatest need of workers.

"The economy has reopened," said City of Port St Lucie Business Navigator Elijah Wooten. "People are out moving around, spending money, shopping, going to restaurants. They need employees."

Wood said she's willing to hire anyone, even those without experience if they maintain a good attitude and are willing to work.

"Hopefully just a little bit more access to people who are willing to work right now," said Wood. "That's what we're really hoping for."

Job seekers and employers wishing to sign up for Thursday's job fair can click here.

Registered employers include:

· City of Port St. Lucie

· Maximus

· Boral Roofing

· St. Lucie Public Schools

· Treasure Coast Hospice

· Treasure Coast Food Bank

· Premier Lab Supply

· ABC Home Medical Supply, Inc.

· Courtyard by Marriott Stuart

· New Horizons of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee

· HR Dynamics, Inc.

· Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County

· St. Lucie County Health Access Network, Inc

· Home Instead

· Port Saint Lucie Police Department

· Walmart Distribution Center

· PepUp Tech

·. Waste Pro

· Securitas Security Services USA

· Steinger, Greene & Feiner

· TENDER TOUCH CAREGIVERS LLC

· MV Transportation

· Renaissance Charter School of St. Lucie

· Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Thrift Stores

· Mulligan's Beach House

· District Table and Bar

· Equitable Advisor

· Wendy's / JAE Restaurant Group

· Piper Aircraft

· Dunkin' Donuts

· A-1 Roof Trusses, LTD

· AAA -The Auto Club Group

· Palm City Collision Center, LLC

· AEgen Construction

· Manpower-St Lucie County

· Manpower -Stuart

· Waterblasting LLC dba/Hog Technologies

· Waffle House

· CareerSource Research Coast

· PGA of America

· Cicily Cares

· LF Staffing - Labor Finders of Florida, LLC

· Nightingale Private Care

· St. Lucie County - BOCC

· CVS Health

· Spherion Treasure & Space Coast

· Seacoast Bank

· Martin Correctional Institution

· Allied Universal

· Martin County Board of County Commissioners

· All Florida Security Services

· O'Donnell Impact Windows & Storm Protection

· Shearwater Marine FL Inc

· Expert Shutter Services

· Maschmeyer

· Disney's Vero Beach Resort

· Harbour Ridge Yacht and Country Club

· Shepherd Search Group

· Armellini Logistics

· Gulfstream Goodwill

· GEM FRESHCO Indian River Select

· Rearden Steel Manufacturing

· reSOURCE Government Services

· Sagora Senior Living

