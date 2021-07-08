City of Port St. Lucie offering free business tax workshop

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The City of Port St. Lucie is offering a free business tax workshop to help entrepreneurs and veteran businesses owners to start or expand their businesses.

The webinar will take place Wednesday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The one-hour training will focus on “Google My Business. The free tool will allow businesses to manage their appearances across Google products, like Maps and Search.

Maintaining your business presence on Google My Business can help customers discover the products and services you provide, contact you, and find your location. And it’s all free.

Individuals are required to register for the webinar. If using a mobile device, the free ZOOM app is required to attend. The app can be found in the Android or Apple store.

For more information, call the Business Tax Division at 772-344-4356 or email BusinessTax@CityofPSL.com.

