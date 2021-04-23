Watch

City of Port St Lucie breaks ground on Legacy Park at Tradition, new FedEx facility

An estimated 475 jobs will follow
Posted at 10:44 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 23:33:53-04

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — A major employer is making a footprint in Port St. Lucie promising hundreds of new jobs.

On Thursday, city officials broke ground at Legacy Park, a new industrial center along I-95 and Becker Road.

The anchor tenant, FedEx, is set to open a new sortation facility this fall.

An estimated 475 jobs will follow.

"We want opportunity here," said Port St. Lucie Mayor Gregory Oravec. "We want economic prosperity here. We don't want to have to travel somewhere else to work."

The 400-acre stretch of land will soon become an economic engine, housing businesses from different sectors.

"Thousands of jobs, tens of millions, probably hundreds of millions of dollars of investment coming to Port St Lucie," said Mayor Oravec.

"It's a great location," said Lenny Vaughn, Senior Manager Metro Territory at FedEx. "We're right in between South Florida and Central Florida."

Brian Bauer, President, and CEO of Career Source Research Coast said unemployment continues to fall along the Treasure Coast compared to one year ago.

"Our numbers are actually back to normal," said Bauer. "We're pretty close to where we were pre-COVID, pre-pandemic."

"When that FedEx building goes up, it's going to put it on the map instantly here just like Cleveland Clinic has put the northern edge of this development on the map," said Mayor Oravec.

