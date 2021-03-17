CareerSource Palm Beach County hosting virtual career fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — CareerSource Palm Beach County is holding another virtual career fair to help jobseekers get back in the workforce.

Those looking for employment will have the opportunity to apply and meet one-on-one with more than a dozen employers in aviation, marine, engineering, environmental and architecture.

Positions include systems/design engineers, business operations, quality analysis/assurance, marine mechanics, assemblers, HVAC/environmental technicians, sales/purchasing, and others.

Tom Veenstra, Vice president of Administration for CareerSource Palm Beach County says the majority of the jobs available are for jobseekers with experience however, there are a few entry-level positions available.

"It’s interesting to see at a time when businesses really are rebuilding and need workforce the most, we’re seeing a shrinking pool of job candidates that's why I say now is a great time to look for a job or a better one," Veenstra said.

The salaries range from $40k -100k per year.

All of the participating employers are local and include Aero-Flex Corporation, Aerojet Rocketdyne, East Coast Mechanical, Palm Beach Outboards, Patten Inflatables, Radis International and Strides Pharma .

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

To register, click here.