CareerSource helping veterans get back at work

Posted at 8:31 PM, May 10, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — CareerSource Palm Beach County is on a mission to help veterans get back to work, or find a new career.

The organization is holding a Veterans Employment Workshop Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The free workshop will offer veterans a wide variety of assistance, including resume building, mock job interviews, and help in signing up for benefits.

For more information or to request a seat call 561- 340-1060 ext. 2315 or 561-340-1060 ext. 2603.

