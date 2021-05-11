CareerSource helping veterans get back at work

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — CareerSource Palm Beach County is on a mission to help veterans get back to work, or find a new career.
The organization is holding a Veterans Employment Workshop Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The free workshop will offer veterans a wide variety of assistance, including resume building, mock job interviews, and help in signing up for benefits.
For more information or to request a seat call 561- 340-1060 ext. 2315 or 561-340-1060 ext. 2603.
May 12, 2021 from 8:30am to 10:30am #CSPBC supports our #FLVets with yet another Veterans Employment workshop. Call to reserve your spot! pic.twitter.com/q2JQHJxDjM— CareerSource PBC (@CareerSourcePBC) May 10, 2021