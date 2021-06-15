Calaveras Cantina holds 2-week job fair in hopes of finding enough workers to open

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A new restaurant in Boca Raton started a two-week job fair to try and find enough workers to open.

"Our goal is to hire as many employees as we can," Chris Acosta said.

Acosta is general manager of Calaveras Cantina in Mizner Park.

"It's going to be a little over 100, about 120 people all together, in front of house and back of house," Acosta said.

The reason for the shortage of workers is partly blamed on increased jobless benefits, particularly the extra $300 a week in federal benefits.

That benefit is set to expire in Florida the week of June 27.

"I personally think they are finding remote jobs, staying home and doing the remote thing," Yasmine Proenza, who was interviewing for a job, said.

Aaron Bienvenu, who was interviewing for a bartender position, said he left the restaurant business during the pandemic to work on boats.

"I wanted to try something new," he said. "I was in hospitality for a long time. … I didn't want to sit at home any longer and just collect something for nothing."

Mark Hamrick, senior economist at Bankrate.com, said extended benefits may only part of the reason workers are not coming back to restaurants.

Alex Hagen/WPTV "I think that we're finding people with good experience," Chris Acosta, general manager of Calavaras Cantina, tells WPTV's Matt Sczesny. "We're just not getting the same amount as before."

"Some of those people who were employed in this sector in the past have moved on to other jobs and some have made a judgment that maybe that wasn't the sector that they wanted to be working in after all," Hamrick said.

Meanwhile, Acosta is hoping enough people come to open his restaurant.

