Businesses looking to bring employees back to office

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Since the pandemic began, Minnae Baldwin has split her time working from home and in the office.

"I prefer to go back to the office. I miss the employee interaction with co-workers and supervisors," she said.

With widespread vaccine access, more companies are working on return-to-work plans. But will the workplace look like it did before COVID-19? It's a question weighing on many minds.

According to Pew Research pre-pandemic, only one out of five employees worked from home. But this past winter, that number was above 70% and Pew Research found a majority -- 54% -- want to continue working from home.

Siri Terjesen is with Florida Atlantic University's Business Department. She said bringing employees back will really depend on the business, its scope and size.

"When you're talking about startups and small organizations, then I think there really is going to be a push to have folks back in person and building those cultures, getting stronger, so they can thrive and survive," she said.

John Magnelia said he'd like a two-to-three-day work week in the office and the rest at home.

"I really enjoy the collaborative effort in the office but right now with COVID, it's a little scary going back," he said.

Baldwin said she's ready.

"I enjoy being around my co-workers than being at home," she said.