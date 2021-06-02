Bolay to open West Boca loaction, 60 new team members needed

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida restaurant is expanding and attributes their growth in fast-casual to both food and an inclusive organizational culture. Bolay is set to open a third location in West Boca Raton and they need 60 new workers to make it happen.

Madelyn Rippo is like a lot of teens juggling school, sports and part-time work. And at this Bolay in Boca Raton she says the people are just as good as the ingredients.

”If you can’t work together with the people you’re working with your job is going to be 10 times harder,” Rippo said. “We’re like family — flexible, accommodating and supportive.”

WPTV heard the same thing at a second Boca Raton location.

”We’re all about culture and all about group,” said Dean Korkoian, Bolay Operating partner. “Bolay has changed my in the restaurant and hospitality industry and I don’t think anything will ever be able to followup. The impact we’re able to make with our team is unmatched.”

And the same sentiments are already being echoed inside a soon-to-open third Boca location.

”It is essential. It’s critical for operations,” said Gerardo Aguilar, Bolay operating partner. “The one thing in this industry that we thrive on and we’re fully aware of is we only get one chance to make a first impression.”

Aguilar says Bolay may be known for signature “bols” — but team members are the reason for the trajectory in business since 2016.

”It just attracts the masses,” he said. “We’re all about passion, respect and belonging.”

Bolay CEO and co-founder Chris Gannon says the West Boca location will be the 19th Bolay to open. He adds investing in team members is the recipe to growth.

”We go through a cultural playbook,” Gannon said. “Our ethos is to inspire our team and our guests to be the nest versions of themselves through our extraordinary culture. And we live by it. We don’t just put that on a peace of paper. We own that.”

Organization culture for Bolay includes outings and summits. Next year Bolay will take it to Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

“There’s so many things that we inspire within our team — other than just coming in and clocking in and getting your paycheck,” Gannon said. “Giving the tools to grow within an organization — we really believe in giving life lessons and teaching incredible team work.”

”It’s the perfect combination,” Aguilar added.

The West Boca location plans a soft open in late June and a grand opening in July. The company is also giving away $15,000 worth of Bolay promotions to guests. The first 100 Guests to arrive at Bolay West Boca on Day 1 (7/1), Day 2 (7/2) and Day 3 (7/3) will receive a $50 worth of Bolay. To learn more, click here.

To learn more about job opportunities and other locations, click here.

