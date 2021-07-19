Watch

Rebound

Actions

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches looking to hire grounds crew members

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Grounds crew members put the finishing touches on the field at empty FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches after a large crowd watched a spring training baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Ballpark of The Palm Beaches
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 15:40:38-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches is looking to hire!

Representatives at the park, which is the spring training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, said they are working to hire a field operation crew member.

The full-time job will work to prepare and maintain baseball fields for games, practices and special events.

The entire facility includes 12 full-size and 2 half-sized baseball fields, grass parking areas, a 12-acre lake, as well as the surrounding landscape areas.

Click here to learn more about jobs at the park and how to apply.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast