Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line hiring for 100 positions at job fair on Monday

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — After a 15 month hiatus, a local cruise line is gearing up to set sail but its needs your help before hitting the high seas.

Bahamas Paradise is looking for new talent to come on board and join its team.

The company is on track to become one of the first cruise lines to resume operations after recently getting the green light from the CDC to perform a test sail in a few weeks.

The company currently has about 100 open positions.

They include greeters, check in agents, luggage porters, and forklift operators.

Both part-time and full-time jobs are avail ranging from entry level to professional. Depending on the position, some of them come with benefits.

“We need talent that is a beam, that's optimistic, that’s positive. It's a very fast, dynamic environment. It's very international. We get guests from all over the world. And it's a great place to be if you want to learn. And if you want to excel,” said Bahamas Paradise CEO, Oneil Khosa.

The job fair will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 14 at the Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach.

If you plan to attend, you’re encouraged to bring a resume and dress for success.