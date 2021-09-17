August job numbers show unemployment holding steady in Florida despite summer COVID surge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's unemployment numbers continue to hold steady, according to the latest figures released Friday by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Officials said the state's unemployment rate was 5 percent in August, down 0.1 percentage point from July. This figure is down 2.9 percentage points from a year ago and below the national average of 5.3 percent.

Out of the state's labor force of 10.5 million, there were 529,000 jobless Floridians in August.

"This positive sign shows that Floridians are returning to work and Florida's economy continues to provide opportunities for meaningful employment," DEP Secretary Dane Eagle said in a written statement.

DEP said Florida has gained back 974,300 of the 1.2 million jobs lost when the pandemic began in early 2020.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths this summer, the leisure and hospitality industry continues to rebound. The latest numbers show there was an increase in 137,700 jobs in that field since last year.

Monroe County continues to have the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3.0 percent while Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.4 percent.

Below is the unemployment rate for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for August: