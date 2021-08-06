1 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center coming to Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie announced Thursday that Amazon will be building a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center near Interstate 95 and Midway Road.

"It's just really exciting to know that we're going to be able to provide over 500 jobs," said Vice Mayor Shannon Martin.

Amazon salaries start at $15 per hour.

"Over $100 million dollars of investment in our local economy," said Martin.

Amazon is now the third distribution center to announce plans to come to Port St. Lucie.

FedEx and Cheney Bros. announced they will call Tradition's Legacy Park home.

All three centers will together bring more than 1,000 jobs to the city.

"It's really exciting," said Martin. "I'm so thrilled for all of us here in Port St. Lucie."

The Amazon site will house 98 loading bays for trucks.

Martin said prior traffic concerns have been considered and corrected.

"I think through the planning process, they have resolved that issue with regards to turning lanes," said Martin.

Martin said construction is scheduled to be completed in either late summer or fall of 2022.