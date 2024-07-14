'We will FEAR NOT': Trump says after assassination attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media website Truth Social early Sunday morning, again thanking supporters with a message of unity.

"We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," he said.

Trump wrote the following online:

"Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win."

More coverage of the Trump assassination attempt below:

National News What is known about the suspected shooter at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania Scripps News Staff

National Politics Global leaders condemn 'assassination attempt' targeting former President Trump AP via Scripps News

Trump What Florida officials are saying after shooting at Trump rally Scott Sutton

Trump Gunman identified as 20-year-old man; Trump injured but 'fine' Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Julie Carr Smyth, Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Michelle L. Price

Trump How was gunman able to get so close to Trump? Michael Biesecker and Michael Kunzelman

Trump Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago after assassination attempt Scott Sutton