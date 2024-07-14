'We will FEAR NOT': Trump says after assassination attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media website Truth Social early Sunday morning, again thanking supporters with a message of unity.
"We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," he said.
Trump wrote the following online:
"Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win."
