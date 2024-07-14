Watch Now
NewsTrump

Actions

'We will FEAR NOT': Trump says after assassination attempt

'In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans,' Trump says
The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin on Monday and run through Thursday. (Scripps News)
Donald Trump is seen at a rally in Pennsylvania after being injured before being swept away by Secret Service officers
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jul 14, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media website Truth Social early Sunday morning, again thanking supporters with a message of unity.

"We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," he said.

Trump wrote the following online:

"Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win."

More coverage of the Trump assassination attempt below:

Election 2024 Trump Rally Shooting

National News

What is known about the suspected shooter at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania

Scripps News Staff
7:46 AM, Jul 14, 2024
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Rally Shooting

National Politics

Global leaders condemn 'assassination attempt' targeting former President Trump

AP via Scripps News
8:53 AM, Jul 14, 2024
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump

What Florida officials are saying after shooting at Trump rally

Scott Sutton
8:30 PM, Jul 13, 2024
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Trump

Gunman identified as 20-year-old man; Trump injured but 'fine'

Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Julie Carr Smyth, Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Michelle L. Price
6:30 PM, Jul 13, 2024
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Trump

How was gunman able to get so close to Trump?

Michael Biesecker and Michael Kunzelman
2:31 AM, Jul 14, 2024

Trump

Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago after assassination attempt

Scott Sutton
1:50 AM, Jul 14, 2024
U.S. Secret Service agents respond as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded on stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.

Trump

Attack on Trump reopens chilling chapter in American politics

Stephen Collinson, CNN
12:35 AM, Jul 14, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.