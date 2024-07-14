Florida officials share thoughts on shooting at Donald Trump rally

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After shots were fired Saturday at a rally for President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, the governor of Florida and other state officials shared their thoughts on social media.
Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was "fine" after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.
Gov. Ron DeSantis:
"[Florida First Lady"] Casey DeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family."
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio:
"Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today."
Florida Sen. Rick Scott:
"This was clearly an assassination attempt on President Trump. I’m glad he seems okay, and I am praying for him and all who were at the rally. There is ZERO tolerance for violence. I hope this monster is already caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez:
"President Trump is a fighter. Let’s come together to pray for President Trump."
