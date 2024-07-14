Watch Now
Florida officials share thoughts on shooting at Donald Trump rally

'Casey DeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family,' Gov. Ron DeSantis says
Donald Trump was rushed away from rally by Secret Service amid an intense security event on Saturday as the former president and GOP front runner was addressing a crowd. (Scripps News)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jul 13, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After shots were fired Saturday at a rally for President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, the governor of Florida and other state officials shared their thoughts on social media.

Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was "fine" after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.

Gov. Ron DeSantis:

"[Florida First Lady"] Casey DeSantis and I are praying for Donald Trump and his family."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio:

"Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today."

Florida Sen. Rick Scott:

"This was clearly an assassination attempt on President Trump. I’m glad he seems okay, and I am praying for him and all who were at the rally. There is ZERO tolerance for violence. I hope this monster is already caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez:

"President Trump is a fighter. Let’s come together to pray for President Trump."

