Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago after assassination attempt

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered near his Mar-a-Lago residence Saturday night after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The supporters were spotted holding American flags and Trump signs as a show of support, days before he is officially named the Republican nominee at the GOP convention in Milwaukee.

After the shooting in Pennsylvania, Trump flew to New Jersey after visiting a local Pennsylvania hospital, landing shortly after midnight at Newark Liberty International Airport.

>> More coverage of former President Donald Trump | Download the WPTV app for updates

The former president was expected to spend the night at his nearby property and golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Republican National Committee said Saturday the party's convention would continue as scheduled and expected Trump to be in attendance.

More coverage of the Trump shooting below:

Trump Attack on Trump reopens chilling chapter in American politics Stephen Collinson, CNN

National News Witnesses to shooting at Trump rally describe what they saw Scripps News Staff

National News Biden calls for unity, says shooting at Trump rally is 'sick' Scripps News Staff

Trump What Florida officials are saying after shooting at Trump rally Scott Sutton