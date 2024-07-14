Watch Now
Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago after assassination attempt

Former president flies to New Jersey after visiting a local Pennsylvania hospital
Supporters of former President Trump gathered near his Mar-a-Lago residence, holding American flags and Trump signs, after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Posted at 1:50 AM, Jul 14, 2024

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered near his Mar-a-Lago residence Saturday night after he was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The supporters were spotted holding American flags and Trump signs as a show of support, days before he is officially named the Republican nominee at the GOP convention in Milwaukee.

After the shooting in Pennsylvania, Trump flew to New Jersey after visiting a local Pennsylvania hospital, landing shortly after midnight at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The former president was expected to spend the night at his nearby property and golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Republican National Committee said Saturday the party's convention would continue as scheduled and expected Trump to be in attendance.

