Watch Now
NewsTrump

Actions

Trump plans to sue Department of Justice for $100 million following Mar-a-Lago raid, memo says

Former president's attorneys say raid was 'clear intent to engage in political persecution'
As expected, special counsel Jack Smith appealed Monday's dismissal of the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.
Donald Trump
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — Former President Donald Trump plans to sue the Department of Justice for the raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate related to his retention of classified documents.

This is a case that WPTV has been following closely since the raid took place on Aug. 8, 2022.

According to a new legal memo, Trump is seeking $100 million in damages for what his legal team deems "tortious conduct by the United States."

Read the full memo below:

Among the claims laid out in the memo, the former president's attorneys said the entry by federal agents at Mar-a-Lago was a "clear intent to engage in political persecution."

The 15-page memo names Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying they shouldn't have approved the raid and subsequent indictment of Trump, and they "decided to stray from established protocol to injure President Trump."

Neither the DOJ nor the FBI has released a comment on the memo.

MORE: Read the latest Trump headlines

This comes after Judge Aileen Cannon ruled last month to dismiss the case, citing that the Department of Justice's appointment of special counsel Jack Smith was "unlawful" and violated the "appointments clause."

Smith has since appealed the dismissal, which is expected to tee up a court fight that might reach the U.S. Supreme Court and could result in the reinstatement of the indictment and even conceivably the reassignment of the case to a different judge.

There's no scenario in which a revived prosecution could reach trial before the November election — and it presumably won't take place at all in the event Trump is elected president and orders his Justice Department to dismiss it.

More coverage of Trump documents case:

Jack Smith warns about risks to confidential witnesses in Trump case

Trump

APPEAL FILED: Special counsel makes move to resume classified documents case

Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer

Fort Pierce

How dismissal of Trump classified documents case impacts Fort Pierce businesses

Jon Shainman

Trump

Report: 2 judges urged Aileen Cannon to step down from Trump case

Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally on Saturday in Clinton, Iowa.

Trump

Trump presses judge to take up immunity question in classified docs case

Paula Reid and Katelyn Polantz, CNN
Election 2024 Trump

National Politics

Supreme Court sends Trump case back to lower court, giving him limited immunity

Scripps News Staff
1711368243_7sR5bK.jpg

National Politics

Prosecutor in Trump documents case clashes with judge over gag order request

AP via Scripps News
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

Trump

Trump attorneys in classified files case challenge prosecutor's appointment

Eric Tucker and Adriana Gomez Licon, AP; Dave Bohman, WPTV
This image from video obtained by the Justice Department and included as part of an exhibit in a motion filed by the defense team to suppress boxes of records seized at Mar-a-Lago, shows Walt Nauta, personal aide to former President Donald Trump, carrying boxes at the Palm Beach, Fla., estate.

Trump

Heated hearing in documents case; attorney's allegations called 'garbage'

Terry Spencer and Eric Tucker

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.