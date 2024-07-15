How dismissal of classified documents case impacts Fort Pierce residents, businesses

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Alto Adams Federal Courthouse sits on a prominent corner at U.S. 1 and Orange Avenue, so on Monday WPTV wanted to get the pulse of downtown after the big news that came out of Judge Aileen Cannon's office.

At Niang African Art, which sits just across the street from the courthouse, owner Ndiaga Niang couldn’t have been happier to hear Donald Trump’s classified documents case had been dismissed.

At Studio 34949, the picture was pretty clear for Russell Knowles.

John Bryja/WPTV Fort Pierce Gifts & Souvenirs owner Ndiaga Niang explains that why is ready for the big trial next year.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I think today, politics is reaching so far in so many directions," said Knowles.

Knowles welcomed the added foot traffic when the case was in town, and he wasn’t alone. About a block away, the Sunrise City Cafe would see added sales when court was in session.

“We had a lot of to go orders. We delivered a lot of food to the reporters," said owner Nichole Parker.

Having expanded her space during COVID, Parker said they’ll continue on even if the court case doesn’t.

John Bryja/WPTV Sunrise City Cafe owner Nichole Parker explains why a Brightline station in Fort Pierce would be good for the community.

“We’re busy all year round, so we always have to be prepared,” she said.

Notions and Potions owner Beryl Muise said the court case didn’t impact her business on North Second Street one way or the other.

“I don’t think it’s holding up much traffic as far as this area for retail," said Muise.

And while some residents were glad the Trump case is done here for now.

Trump Special counsel to appeal judge's dismissal of Trump's classified documents case Eric Tucker

“Certain things are done to him that aren’t done to others," said Paul Fogelman.

Others believe Fort Pierce may still find itself in the headlines.

“I don’t think that’s the end of the case. I’ll think it’ll be up in front of the 11th Circuit before too long," said Pierce Kelley.