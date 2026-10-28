WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New surface-to-air missile systems have been deployed in Palm Beach as part of expanded security around President Donald Trump, with air defense assets visible near Donald J. Trump International Airport and Mar-a-Lago. The North American Aerospace Defense Command has said the deployment was made at the request of the U.S. Secret Service.

The new equipment is attracting attention from people traveling around the airport and near the president's private club.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman spoke with aviation experts Dewitt Ingram and Matthew "Whiz" Buckley about what the systems are designed to do and the types of threats they can counter.

WATCH: Surface-to-air missiles deployed in Palm Beach

Surface-to-air missile systems deployed near Trump airport, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach

What are the air defense systems?

"What you see here are three trailer-mounted anti-aircraft, anti-drone, actually even anti-vehicle defense systems," Ingram told Hoffman.

Ingram said the weapons are surface-to-air missile systems, commonly known as SAMs, and described them as a final layer of protection.

"This is the last line of defense that will eliminate the threat to the president of the United States," Ingram said.

Hoffman also sat down with Buckley, a decorated former U.S. Navy fighter pilot and graduate of the Navy's elite TOPGUN flight school.

"I'm surprised those SAMs haven't been there longer," Buckley said.

Buckley said the systems are capable of defending against more than conventional aircraft.

"It's anti-aircraft, anti-drone, anti-anything that's a potential threat," he said.

Buckley identified some of the equipment visible near the airport as Avenger systems carrying Stinger missiles. WPTV's independent reporting has also identified Avenger short-range air defense systems among the equipment deployed in the area.

"It looks like there are a couple Avenger batteries, which are Stinger missiles, and there's four on each side, so a total of eight," Buckley told Hoffman. "I think they might have .50-caliber machine guns on those weapons too."

NORAD confirms expanded security in Palm Beach

Hoffman previously reported that NORAD and U.S. Northern Command confirmed defense assets had been placed in and around Mar-a-Lago at the Secret Service's request. NORAD declined to provide specific operational information, citing security considerations.

The military has not publicly said whether a specific threat prompted the deployment.

The developments come amid heightened airspace security around Palm Beach when Trump is in the area.

NORAD conducted a planned air defense exercise over Palm Beach on Oct. 14 involving F-16s and Civil Air Patrol aircraft. The command said it routinely uses exercises involving scenarios such as airspace violations, hijackings and unknown aircraft to test its responses, systems and equipment.

NORAD also reported an F-16 intercept of an aircraft that violated temporary flight restrictions near Palm Beach on Oct. 24.

Aviation expert warns about drone swarms

The latest deployment comes months after WPTV spoke with Buckley about an anti-drone laser defense system at the airport.

Buckley told Hoffman then, and maintains now, that one threat deserves particular attention: drone swarms.

"Most people have seen the movie 'Miracle on the Hudson' with Sully land in the U.S. Air jet," Buckley said. "That's what a flock of birds did to a couple engines. What do you think a flock of drones — inexpensive, cheap drones — are going to do in front of an airliner?"

"I'm shocked that we haven't lost an airliner yet due to a drone swarm," he added.

For Buckley, the type of technology being deployed is less important than having defenses capable of responding to potential threats.

"Whether it's directed-energy weapons, laser or an Avenger missile battery, I think, you know, the president's safety is pretty important," Buckley said.

The military has not publicly disclosed how long the air defense systems will remain deployed around Mar-a-Lago.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

