Air defense systems spotted on barge outside Mar-a-Lago as security measures expand

PALM BEACH, Fla. — More defense capabilities are being added outside Mar-a-Lago to protect President Donald Trump when he visits his private club.

On Monday, WPTV spotted two ground-based air defense assets aboard a barge that was floating in the Intracoastal Waterway outside Mar-a-Lago.

WATCH BELOW: Barge with air defense assets spotted outside Mar-a-Lago

Air defense systems spotted on barge outside Mar-a-Lago

These new details come after WPTV reported Friday that NORAD and USNORTHCOM confirmed they deployed assets in and around Mar-a-Lago at the Secret Service's request.

It's unclear if a specific threat prompted the deployment of these defense systems.

"Due to security considerations, we cannot provide tactics, techniques and procedural specifics," NORAD said in a statement.

Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago security: How safe is President Trump's property? Matt Sczesny

Also, NORAD said one of its F-16s intercepted a plane that flew into restricted airspace Saturday near Mar-a-Lago.

"After the fighter jet executed a standard headbutt maneuver to gain the pilot’s attention, the civilian aircraft established communication and safely exited the restricted airspace in full compliance with flight instructions," NORAD said in a statement.

According to the military, pilots who violate restricted airspace may also be met by federal authorities upon landing and subject to enforcement action.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez reported this month that fighter pilots have intercepted more than 60 aircraft violating temporary flight restrictions around Palm Beach since January 2025.