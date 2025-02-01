President Trump returns to Palm Beach County for first time in his second term

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Friday evening.

This marks the first trip back to Palm Beach County and his second trip back to South Florida in his second term in office. Naturally, it’s going to come with its fair share of hiccups and traffic issues along the way this weekend.

President Trump arrives at PBIA

At 7:45 p.m, President Trump touched down in the Sunshine State. He quickly made his way to the motorcade without speaking to reporters, on his way to the Winter White House, his Mar-a-Lago estate. That'll mean traffic closures on I-95 and Southern Boulevard, when the president decides to move about the area.

His arrival came just moments after news broke that a small plane crashed in Philadelphia, about 30 seconds after take off. It's not clear if the president had been briefed but it may explain why he did not speak to the media shortly after landing at PBIA.

President Trump is set to be in town until this coming Sunday.