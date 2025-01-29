Flight restrictions indicate President Trump likely to visit Palm Beach County this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An advisory issued by the Federal Aviation Administration suggests that President Donald Trump will spend this weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

The advisory notifies local pilots to expect temporary flight restrictions around West Palm Beach between Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 due to "VIP movement."

These flight restrictions have been early indicators that the president is visiting the area.

Palm Beach County residents became used to the restrictions during Trump's first term in office since the president frequently chooses to spend weekends at Mar-a-Lago during the winter.

When Trump was in office in 2017, multiple planes violated the flight restrictions, causing Air Force jets based in Homestead to be scrambled to the area at least twice.

WPTV reported this month how the flight restrictions impact neighborhoods east of Palm Beach International Airport since normal air traffic will curve north of their normal flight plan to avoid flying over Mar-a-Lago.