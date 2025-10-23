Palm Beach approves larger Mar-a-Lago helipad, neighbors raise concerns

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new and larger helipad is heading to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

On Wednesday, the town’s Land Preservation Commission voted to approve the Marine One helipad, walkway and light fixtures.

We first told you about the landing pad earlier this month. It will measure 60-feet in diameter and will sit on the west lawn; the same location from Trump’s last term.

“Will it make noise? Absolutely. These are very big helicopters and they do make noise,” said land use attorney Harvey Oyer III. “They’re very heavy, which is why we don’t want to land it on the grass.”

Oyer said it will be used for security evacuation rather than daily travel and will be built to support Marine One’s weight.

During the meeting member Alexander Ives, raised concerns about allowing temporary structures in the town, voting against the request.

WPTV has listened to people with concerns about noise which is nothing new for longtime resident Dave Kaminer.

“We have constant helicopters flying up and down the coast,” said Kaminer.

Kaminer, already hears helicopters at midnight, hopes this won’t add to the noise.

“We would hope that Mr. Trump or anybody else using that helicopter is not going to be out here at 2 o’clock in the morning waking people from their sleep and that they’ll be using it for the benefit of our country,” said Kaminer.

Now, Mar-a-Lago representatives will apply for a building permit.

Mar-a-Lago will pay for the helipad and it will be removed at the end of trump’s presidency.