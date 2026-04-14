US Secret Service requests to keep Mar-a-Lago helicopter landing pad after Trump leaves office

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Secret Service is requesting to keep the Mar-a-Lago helicopter landing pad in place even after President Donald Trump leaves office.

In a letter to the Town of Palm Beach, the law firm Shutts & Bowen said the following:

"Due to the now significant threat assessment against President Donald J. Trump and his family, the United States Secret Service ("USSS") has requested that the helipad landing zone remain at the Mar-a-Lago Club property after President Trump’s current term as President expires and remain in place for so long as a USSS protectee resides at Mar-a-Lago."

Read the full letter below:

This means if it is approved, when the president's term ends, the helipad would remain in place if Trump and the first lady continue to make Mar-a-Lago their permanent residence.

The town already approved the construction of the new helipad to be built this summer, when the club is closed for the season.

During a separate town council meeting, a representative of Shutts & Bowen asked for the extension to be approved, but the council chose to table the decision until next month. They cited concerns of not having any provisions currently in place to make sure the helipad is not abused if the extension is granted, and said there is no rush to make this decision at the moment.

All of this comes after the town decided to remove the helipad after the president's first term concluded in 2021.

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