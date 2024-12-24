Watch Now
New trial date set for suspect in Trump assassination attempt

Ryan Routh set to go on trial Sept. 8, 2025
Ryan Routh will now face a charge in Martin County after the state filed new charges after a child was hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 the day the suspect fled from the scene of an attempted assassination of President-elect Donald Trump.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida has delayed the trial of the man accused of the second assassination attempt on President-elect Donald Trump.

According to court documents, Ryan Wesley Routh will now go on trial in Fort Pierce on Sept. 8, 2025 — nearly a year after the assassination attempt near West Palm Beach.

The trial was scheduled to start on Feb. 10.

In asking for the delay, Routh's attorneys had cited the large amount of evidence in the case.

Defense attorneys had asked for a start date of no earlier than December 2025, but Judge Aileen Cannon called that "excessive."

Routh is facing five federal charges including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate. He has pleaded not guilty.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was in Martin County last week to announce Routh will also face state charges.

