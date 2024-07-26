Former President Donald Trump to speak at Turning Point Action summit in West Palm Beach

WATCH TRUMP'S SPEECH AT ABOUT 8 P.M. FRIDAY IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW:

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak Friday night at a conservation group's summit in West Palm Beach.

Trump's remarks at Turning Point Action's event are expected to begin at 8 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

About 3,500 people are scheduled to attend Friday night's event. Dr. Ben Carson will introduce Trump.

Deemed "The Believers Summit," the three-day event will feature dozens of speakers.

Turning Point Action is a nonprofit that states its mission is "to embolden the conservative base through grassroots activism and provide voters with the necessary resources to elect true conservative leaders."

Earlier in the day, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago.