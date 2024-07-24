Donald Trump to headline Turning Point Action’s ‘The Believers’ Summit’ July 26

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Turning Point Action announced that former President Donald Trump will be a special guest at The Believers Summit 2024, with his speech slated for 8 p.m. opening night, July 26, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

"At this crucial time in America, the Believers Summit is not just an event; it's a call for believers to rise in unity and biblical truth with an unshakeable faith. We are committed to empowering attendees with practical knowledge and strategies to live out their faith boldly and counteract the prevailing 'woke' narratives with grace, truth, and conviction, rooted in the Gospel," the organization's website stated.

Turning Point Action is a national non-profit that states its mission is "to embolden the conservative base through grassroots activism and provide voters with the necessary resources to elect true conservative leaders."

The three-day event will include other keynote speakers such as Dr. Ben Carson, George Janko and Frank Turek.

Tickets can be found at The Believers Summit website, with general admission listed for $75.

Additionally on July 26, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is coming to Palm Beach to meet with Trump.