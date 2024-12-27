Florida auto dealer John Arrigo nominated by Donald Trump to become next ambassador to Portugal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A well-known South Florida car dealership owner has been tapped to become the U.S. ambassador of a European country.

In a Christmas Eve post on his Truth Social account, President-elect Donald Trump announced he was nominating John Arrigo, a Jupiter resident, to serve as ambassador to Portugal.

Trump called Arrigo a "successful entrepreneur" and "champion golfer" who will "always put America FIRST."

Arrigo and his brother, Jim, own car dealerships in West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce and Tamarac and are known for their light-hearted commercials that have been a fixture of South Florida airwaves for years.

Arrigo will still need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

This announcement comes the same week that Trump nominated Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to be the ambassador to Panama.