Dozens of Trump supporters gather in Port St. Lucie following assassination attempt

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — More than a hundred supporters of former President Donald Trump waved flags Sunday along a street in Port St. Lucie to show their support after he survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Hours after the shooting, St. Lucie County supporters took to the street to make their voices heard.

They called it a critical time to come together and brought along flags, posters and shirts to show support for Trump.

"We started in 2016. We're out here every election cycle. We're super active in our community and politics," rally organizer Beau Slay said. "We just want people to understand that they can come out here and not be afraid and come support and be a part of the group."

Some of the supporters remembered the moments when they found out about the shooting.

"When I saw him holding his ear and I saw blood, I said, 'Oh this is definitely something that he needs to get out of there and go.' That was kind of scary," one Trump supporter said.

Supporters showed support and solidarity along St. Lucie West Boulevard from 4-6 p.m.

"Trump's a fighter for all of us. That's why all these people come out here and support him like this," Slay said. "They feel that President Trump was a voice for them and so as long as he's fighting, we're fighting."

Dozens of Trump supporters are gathering in Port St Lucie following yesterday’s attempted assassination. pic.twitter.com/SxyQbYXOHd — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) July 14, 2024

Drivers passed by honking their horns to encourage the crowd, many of whom were dressed in red, white and blue.

"For us it’s community, it's support," Slay said. "It's coming out here and supporting one another in this fight that we're in."

Port St. Lucie police officers parked in a nearby lot to monitor the situation on Sunday.