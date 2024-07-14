GoFundMe for victims at Trump rally raises over $2 million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A GoFundMe that former President Donald Trump reportedly authorized has raised over $2 million for the victims at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The fundraiser is organized by Meredith ORourke.

According to the fundraiser’s description, Trump "has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt. "

The fundraiser goes on to say that "all donations will be directed” to the victims.

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson posted on X that he was among those who donated to the fundraiser.