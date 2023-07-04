Treasure Coast celebrates Independence Day despite heat advisory

STUART, Fla. — With a heat advisory in effect on Independence Day, people across the Treasure Coast celebrated while working to beat the heat.

At the Freedom Fest in Sebastian's River Park, organizers handed out cold bottles of water, and had first responders with the city and Indian River County onsite in case of an emergency.

"Yeah it’s very warm," Kathy Pedigo, a co-organizer, said. A lot of people are giving out water.”

Down in Martin County, Albert Rodriguez and his family of five tried to beat the heat too.

"Enjoying July Fourth, what better place than Stuart, downtown Stuart? I'm here with my lovely wife Bibi and my daughter Katie and our little dogs here. We stay hydrated."

John Bryja/WPTV Dr. Rishi Singh, president of Cleveland Clinic for Martin North and South Hospitals, said one of the most important ways you and your pets can stay safe in the heat is to stay hydrated.



"And it doesn’t hurt that some of these stores have little water bowls so that helps out," Rodriguez added.

Genie's Gems is one of the many stores who put out water bowls for dogs.

"I dump it out if it fills up with rain water," Krista Brandstein, who works at the store, said.

John Bryja/WPTV Krista Brandstein, who works at Genie's Gems in Stuart, puts out a water bowl for dogs.



Brandenstein added the store's air conditioning helps out the two-legged passerbys, too.

"Yeah a lot of people coming through just to escape the heat and get some reprieve inside," Brandenstein said.

Singh said taking breaks in the AC is another way to help prevent heat stroke, in addition to seeking shade, and wearing loose, cool, comfortable clothing.

He said one of the most common misconceptions people have when trying to stay cool is drinking alcohol to stay hydrated.

"Alcoholic beverages, people think are hydrating, are actually a diuretic, they cause you to urinate more," Singh said.

Singh added people think they only need to drink water when they're thirsty, but said that's not the case.

He also urged celebrators to watch for warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"The real warning signs are things like fatigue, weakness, excessive sweating, dizziness, light-headedness, meaning you’re dehydrated, headaches are ones particularly important to follow, and the really worst ones are nausea and vomiting," Singh said. "If you have those, you should really seek medical attention right away.”

Keeping that in mind, celebrators carried on Tuesday, not letting the stifling heat stifle their celebrations.

"Regardless of how hot it is, we come out, we see friendly faces and friendly folks," Rodriguez said.

Singh also urged people outside to wear sunscreen and/or protective clothing.

