Scorching temps for Fourth of July with inland afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A scorching summer day is in store for Fourth of July celebrations. Tuesday's afternoon highs will soar to the low and mid 90s with heat index well into the triple-digits.

A heat advisory is in affect this Independence Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Heat indices can be between 105 to 112 degrees from the Treasure Coast to Lake Okeechobee to South Florida.

Hydration is key to staying cool and preventing heat related illnesses, so please drink plenty of water and stay safe while having fun in the sun.

Isolated pop-up storms are possible, but coverage with isolated and mainly inland storms are expected.

Although storms are possible in the afternoon, fireworks shows will be good to go when the sun is down Tuesday night.

Moisture will surge later in the week and that will bring back more widespread storms by Friday, as temperatures still warm up to the low 90s.

In the tropics, things are staying calm with no tropical development expected for at least the next few days.