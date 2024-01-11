Watch Now
Source: 5 proposals submitted for Treasure Coast Brightline station

Brightline is not releasing who two of the applicants are
There are mixed opinions about where a Brightline station on Treasure Coast should be located as the company takes a look at where construction should take place.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jan 11, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A source close to Brightline confirmed to WPTV that five, not three, proposals were submitted to the private passenger rail for a potential Treasure Coast station.

However, who those applicants are is still a mystery.

WPTV previously confirmed and reported on three applicants: the city of Stuart and Martin County’s joint proposal, one from the city of Fort Pierce and the last from Audubon Development for the King’s Landing plot of land in Fort Pierce.

Brightline is not releasing who the other two applicants are but Fort pierce Mayor Linda Hudson told WPTV it doesn’t matter and released the following statement to News Channel 5 reading in part:

“Two more possible proposals to Brightline for a Treasure Coast station doesn’t dampen our enthusiasm or confidence. We believe our city of Fort Pierce is the preferred location, and we are excited about both Fort Pierce proposals.”

Brightline has promised to make a decision on a station sometime in this first quarter of 2024.

