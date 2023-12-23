Fort Pierce submits proposal for Brightline train station

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Proposals for a new Brightline station on the Treasure Coast have come in, just in time for Friday's deadline.

The Fort Pierce includes four parcels of land that will be dedicated to the pending Brightline station and associated parking. Martin County and the Audubon Development in St. Lucie announced their plans to submit a proposal.

Brightline, which calls the process Request for Proposals, or RFP, said it hopes to open a Treasure Coast station by early 2028.

One of the parcels in Fort Pierce is a public parking garage owned by St Lucie County, under the proposal the garage area would be expanded. The City of Fort Pierce owns two of the three remaining parcels. The third parcel is privately owned and according to the city, the owner has provided a willing seller letter. Fort Pierce’s proposal states the city will ensure Brightline riders have access to at least 200 parking spots.

City leaders placed their total financial commitment to the station and parking improvements at a cap of $20 million. According to Fort Pierce’s proposal, Brightline will be responsible for track and signaling work required to make the station happen. St. Lucie County is also on board with the proposal offering $250,000 in rider vouchers and ticket packages during the station’s first three years.

In the proposal Indian River State College also indicated they would commit up to 5,000 passes for full-time students to use Brightline.

Brightline staff has indicated it will take a few weeks before a decision is made and require a process of meeting with each of those cities and bodies that submitted a proposal. Stuart and the Audubon Development also made a bid.

The private rail company currently has stops in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando.

Brightline ahas increased service between Orlando and Miami, running 32 trains daily with 16 daily departures from Miami and Orlando.

